Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFLT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.15.

Confluent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $44,837,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

