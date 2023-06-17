Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Confluent stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

