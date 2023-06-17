CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CONMED by 499.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

