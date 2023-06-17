Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
