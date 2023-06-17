Contrasting Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Mapletree Industrial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.71 $2.06 million $0.25 20.20 Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Self Storage and Mapletree Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10% Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Self Storage and Mapletree Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mapletree Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.61%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Mapletree Industrial Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. As at 31 March 2023, MIT's total assets under management was S$8.8 billion, which comprised 85 properties in Singapore and 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd). MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. MIT is managed by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. and sponsored by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

