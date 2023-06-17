Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $483,116,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,905,903 shares of company stock worth $812,231,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Core & Main by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.