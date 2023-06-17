Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $19.35. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 75,053 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $63,849.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $63,849.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,044.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,379.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,874 shares of company stock worth $981,346 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

