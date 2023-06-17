Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

