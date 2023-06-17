Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.55 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $51.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $8.91 or 0.00033640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

