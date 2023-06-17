CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.04. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 42,582 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Stories

