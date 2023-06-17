Creditcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $23.22 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $51.68 million and approximately $23.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003774 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007205 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.