Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.37). Approximately 1,864,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 755,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.35 ($0.34).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Creo Medical Group in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65. The company has a market cap of £112.28 million, a P/E ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.12.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

