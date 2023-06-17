Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Shares Down 1.5%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Crescita Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.06.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including MMPE and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

