Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 228 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,729.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,992.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.11. 223,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

