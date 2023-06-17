Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,438,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Markel Group stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,343.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,344. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,343.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.