Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 9.5% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,653,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

