Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.53

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as high as $7.33. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 129,080 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $452.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Announces Dividend

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

