Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In related news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $39,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,663,401.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 27,100 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,233,849.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 26,800 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $39,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,663,401.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 106,854 shares of company stock worth $177,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of Crexendo stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86. Crexendo has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.35.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 85.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crexendo will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

