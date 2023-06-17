Critical Comparison: Halberd (HALB) and Its Competitors

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 348 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Halberd to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
24.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Halberd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Halberd
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Halberd Competitors
|-258.80%
|-53.98%
|-13.46%
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Halberd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Halberd Competitors
|222
|1239
|3122
|26
|2.64
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.25%. Given Halberd’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Halberd and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Halberd
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.95
|Halberd Competitors
|$131.12 million
|$36,796.88
|26.31
Halberd’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
About Halberd
Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.
