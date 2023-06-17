Critical Comparison: Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) and Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Skechers U.S.A. and Puma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skechers U.S.A. 5.41% 10.72% 6.04% Puma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skechers U.S.A. and Puma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skechers U.S.A. 0 2 8 0 2.80 Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus target price of $56.27, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than Puma.

93.3% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Puma shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skechers U.S.A. and Puma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skechers U.S.A. $7.44 billion 1.08 $373.03 million $2.63 19.68 Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -17.80

Skechers U.S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Puma. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skechers U.S.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. beats Puma on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball. The company also provides men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. It also licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

