Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$107.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

