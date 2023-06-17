Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$107.55 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.