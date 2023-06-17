Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.46 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $8.46 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

