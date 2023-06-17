CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Trading Down 1%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.52 and last traded at $96.53. Approximately 40,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 34,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

CSL Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19.

About CSL

(Get Rating)

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the following segments: CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.