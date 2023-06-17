CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Update

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 106,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.13. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$3.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.35.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

