Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 10,502 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,763 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $128.66 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

