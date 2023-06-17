Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

NYSE:VMC opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.52. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $210.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

