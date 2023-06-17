Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 9,490 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.