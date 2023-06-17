Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

