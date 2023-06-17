Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.