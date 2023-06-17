Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $294.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.72 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.