Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $247.97 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

