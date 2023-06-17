Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.07. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 282,103 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,775 shares of company stock worth $207,221 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

