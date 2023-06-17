Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after buying an additional 1,403,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

CMI stock opened at $235.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day moving average is $236.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

