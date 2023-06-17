CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.