CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,582,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 3,108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CyberAgent stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

