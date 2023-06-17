D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DTLIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of D2L from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of D2L from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

D2L Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTLIF remained flat at C$6.27 during midday trading on Friday. D2L has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.64.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

