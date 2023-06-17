Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 917.0 days.

Daicel Stock Performance

DACHF remained flat at $8.16 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation engages in the medical/healthcare, smart, safety, materials, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol and polyglycerin for cosmetics; chiral and achiral columns/stationary phases, analytical tools, analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, chiral and bio reagents, analytical standards, and DNA and RNA-based probes; triacetylcellulose, high performance film, solvent for electronic materials, polymer for resist, semiconductor process cleaning agent, optical parts and lens unit, silver nanoparticle ink, and organic semiconductor devices; and inflators, pyro-fuse, and safety device for non-mobility products; and acetic acid and derivatives, cellulose acetate, acetate tow, cycloaliphatic epoxies, caprolactone, ketene derivatives, and alkylamines.

