Dana (NYSE:DAN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.52

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $16.60. Dana shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,645,904 shares.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

