Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
DHR stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
