Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.01. 1,927,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.89. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

