Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.12. 2,068,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,047. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

