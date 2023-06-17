DARTH Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. DARTH has a market capitalization of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One DARTH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH was first traded on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

