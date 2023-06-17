Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.44. 3,474,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,181. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem Profile



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.



