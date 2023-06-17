Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $47.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $47.29.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

