Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $502.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $512.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $517.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

