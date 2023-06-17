DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $622,177.21 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00106994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00033175 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016922 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,537 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.