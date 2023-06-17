Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Trimmed by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.5% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 23,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

