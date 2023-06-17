Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $49.67 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.