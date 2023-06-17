Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Delphax Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLPX opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Delphax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
Delphax Technologies Company Profile
