Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta 9 Cannabis (DLTNF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.