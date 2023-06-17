Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.